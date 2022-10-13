The week 8 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week vote was out closest one yet!
In fact, we voting closed late on Wednesday night, we had our first-ever tie with Nolensville junior Jackson Bandy and Battle Ground Academy senior Donovan Nevils each receiving 36.9% of the vote.
Bandy and Nevils are also the first primarily defensive players to win the award this season, although Nevils' offensive exploits from Friday night contributed to his nominee.
The Memphis signee caught a five-yard touchdown, his first of the season, early in the second quarter of BGA's 64-0 win over RePublic. Less than two minutes later, Nevils forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Luke Sutherland in the end zone for a Wildcat touchdown.
In Nolensville's 27-21 overtime win in a showdown with fellow unbeaten Page, Bandy turned the tide of the game when he leapt up to intercept a Patriots pass in the third quarter. The Knights would then tie the game on the ensuing drive. Bandy also compiled four tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
This week, both Nolensville (8-0) and BGA (1-7) will be on a bye week alongside the rest of Williamson County.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: CPA's Crews Law, Brentwood Academy's Deuce Scott, and Fairview's Crawford Claxton.
