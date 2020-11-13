The Nolensville Knights advanced to the 4A quarterfinals, and two other teams called it quits in this week's second round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Nolensville 24, DeKalb Co. 17
The Nolensville Knights fought back from an early 17-7 deficit to advance on the road in the 4A playoffs at DeKalb Co.
Quarterback Ryder Galardi threw two touchdowns (one to Parker Price, another to Chance Fitzgerald) and Samson Johnson rushed for a score in the victory.
Reese Miller kicked the game-tying field goal in the third to make it 17 all before Galardi threw the game-winning score to Fitzgerald in the fourth to get the Knights back to the quarterfinals.
Nolensville will now head to an undefeated Tullahoma for the quarterfinals next Friday.
Evangelical Christian School 14, Battle Ground Academy 13
BGA got close to pulling off a road upset at ECS Friday night, but couldn't quite get there.
QB Brett Brown (118 yards in the air, 19 yards on the ground) rushed for a touchdown in overtime to get BGA tied, but the team couldn't get all the points out of the touchdown, giving ECS the win.
Sean Williams rushed for a score and 109 yards overall in the loss.
This ends BGA's season at 5-5.
ECS will host Lipscomb Academy next week in the state semifinals.
MUS 41, Father Ryan 17
The Irish finish the year 6-3.
