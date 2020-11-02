The Williamson County football season has shut the door on the regular season, and playoffs are on the way.
Where does your team stand, and who and where do they play this week?
Let's take a look.
6A
Four of the county's banner programs in this year's playoffs are in Region 6-6A, with Brentwood, Ravenwood, Independence and Franklin once again back to November football.
One-seeded Brentwood will have home field advantage for now, with a game with a 3-3 Cane Ridge awaiting them this Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Two-seeded Ravenwood will host Stewarts Creek next week to open the playoffs.
Three-seeded Independence will head to LaVergne.
Brentwood and Independence could see each other again in the second week of the playoffs if both are victorious.
Four-seeded Franklin will travel to Smyrna. They could see Ravenwood again if both teams win.
5A
Summit, Page and Spring Hill will play this week, but the opponents for the first two teams are not yet locked in.
Summit finished first in the region, which means it will play at home this week. Page finished third, which will put the Patriots on the road.
Spring Hill knows it will play DeKalb County Friday as the region's fourth seed.
4A
Nolensville earned the two seed in the region, and will host Livingston Academy at home Friday to open the playoffs.
The two teams met last year, with the Knights earning a road victory to advance in the playoffs.
3A
Fairview finished second in the region and will host East Nashville Friday night at home.
The Yellowjackets could face powerhouse Pearl-Cohn in the second round if both of those teams win.
D-II AAA
The D-II AAA playoff bracket has not been revealed yet, but the quarterfinals will begin next Friday.
10-0 Brentwood Academy will be a top seed, and 6-3 (3-2) Father Ryan will be participating as well.
BA is a favorite to win state.
D-II AA
Four area teams will be participating in the D-II AA playoffs.
Lipscomb Academy won the region and will face St. Georges as a top seed Friday, while Christ Presbyterian Academy will host Silverdale as a two seed.
As the fourth and fifth seeds in the middle region, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin Road Academy will be on the road Friday.
BGA will face Northpoint Christian, while FRA will play ECS.
D-II A
Grace Christian Academy will head to Trinity Christian to open the playoffs this week.
The team has not been to the postseason since 2017.
