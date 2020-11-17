The third friday in November football is upon us, which gives semifinals for some WillCo teams and quarterfinals for others.
The big game this week will be between the Brentwood Bruins and Franklin Admirals, who will meet in the 6A quarterfinals. Franklin scored an upset win over Ravenwood last week, while Brentwood topped Independence at home.
Both games, funny enough, came down to the final seconds of the game; we just as easily could've had an Independence/Ravenwood finals at RHS.
Lipscomb Academy and CPA are both angling for a chance for a rematch in the D-II AA state game with semis this week, while Summit is inching closer to returning to the 5A finals. Nolensville is trying to make it back to the semis in 4A, too.
Don't forget about Brentwood Academy, either, who is charging ahead for another state title this week in its semis.
Brentwood, Franklin veering toward pivotal clash
Indeed, a few seconds separated Brentwood and Franklin from playing in Friday's 6A quarterfinals game and watching the game from home.
Down a few points to Ravenwood, Franklin stormed down the field and saw Connor Beavon hit Taylor Spierto in the end zone with four second to go to seal the victory. Brentwood saw a circus lob from Cade Granzow to Luke Fontechia with 18 seconds to go to take down Independence.
Now, the Bruins and Admirals will take on each other at BHS with a spot in the 6A semifinals game on the line.
Franklin's erupted passing attack has helped balance out the team's always-stout defense and give the school its best team since 2016, the last time it's been in the quarterfinals.
Brentwood has been to the quarterfinals in the last two seasons and could make its first semifinals game since 2016, when it lost to Indy in the semis.
Brentwood has been knocking for a good while to make it to the next stage, while Franklin finds itself in the midst of a Cinderella run. Is it midnight for the Admirals, or will they stun another WillCo powerhouse?
Brentwood defeated Franklin 42-20 in October, but anything can happen in November. Afterall, Indy topped BHS in October, too, and Ravenwood defeated Franklin soundly in September.
Lipscomb Academy on verge of first state berth under Dilfer
The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs haven't been to the state game since 2007, but that could change Friday night.
The team will face ECS on the road to determine who will in part represent D-II AA in Cookeville in the state title game.
The Mustangs have had a week off after its quarterfinals contest against Lausanne was cancelled due to COVID-19 affecting the opponent.
The team, now with a week of extra rest, will hit the road to determine a victor. It'd be quite an accomplishment for second-year head coach Trent Dilfer, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, to reach state in his sophomore campaign at the helm.
Summit face major test against Beech in 5A quarterfinals
It's been a good week for the Summit Spartans already.
The team saw its quarterback Destin Wade make the finalist list for 5A in the TSSAA's Mr. Football awards. Can that goodwill follow into this week's 5A quarterfinals game at Beech?
Beech is 10-1 right now, fresh off a 36-0 win over Hillsboro. It'll very much be Summit's most challenging game yet, a team with about the same record as them and one that'll offer just as much of a threat.
Can the Spartans win on the road in the same fashion they did last year at Gallatin? A victory could cement Summit as the 5A favorite going into the semis.
Other games:
Christ Presbyterian Academy could be on the cusp of a third-straight state title appearance with Goodpasture visiting the Lions' Den this week for the semis.
A win here could give the team a second chance at Lipscomb Academy in what would be quite a rivalry game for a state title.
The Lions beat Goodpasture 36-0 in October.
Brentwood Academy is close to returning to the D-II AAA state title game, facing a McCallie team is got a close win against in September.
Can the Eagles pull off another state berth? McCallie will present quite a challenge en route to Cookeville.
Nolensville will take on Tullahoma on the road this week in what will be an uphill climb for the Knights.
Tullahoma topped Nolensville in October 29-14, so the Knights should enter this game as the underdog. But, with all the upsets that have already happened in the 2020 playoffs, who says Nolensville can't be next?
