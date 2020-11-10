We've got one round of the 2020 Williamson County football playoffs in the books, and the second week features major marquee matchups.
How major, you might ask? Well, four of Region 6-6A's major challengers, Brentwood, Ravenwood, Independence and Franklin, are all playing each other in some way.
We've also got three D-II AA teams in competition with each other, and other games you'll want to keep an eye on. Let's see what we've got!
Brentwood, Independence will clash again
If 2020 (and WillCo playoff history) has taught us anything, it's that you shouldn't be so sure to assume regular season scores will hold in November.
The Brentwood Bruins, though in dire straights with COVID-19-related absences and a banged up Cade Granzow, still earned a decisive 45-13 victory over Cane Ridge last week behind reserve quarterback Davis White.
They'll face Independence again this week at home, an Indy outfit that has surpassed expectations and still sees Mr. Football finalist Jaxson Campbell playing some of the most inspired offense in the county.
Indy beat Brentwood 26-21 in an Oct. 23 contest, but the big qualifier there was Granzow's health. If the sought-after dual-threat QB isn't able to play, BHS will need White to continue playing at the same level he did against the Ravens. Indy's opportunistic defense won't make it easy, though.
If Brentwood wins, they'll get another playoff game at home and a chance for Granzow to get healthy (assuming he's not able to play this week). If Indy wins, their journey as road warriors might have to continue.
Ravenwood, Franklin meeting again
It's hard to remember that the always-formidable Ravenwood Raptors technically went 1-4 through its gauntlet of tough games this year.
They lost consecutive games to Pulaski Academy, Brentwood and IMG Academy, won an easy one at home vs. Dickson Co. and lost on the road to CPA. If Raptor fans were worried this might mean playoff success was a longshot, they needn't worry much longer.
Ravenwood earned a playoff forfeiture and bye week last Friday after its round one opponent Stewarts Creek was affected by the pandemic.
A week of rest and a two-straight wins to close the regular season (against Smyrna and Independence) should give the Raptors a boost of confidence as they play Franklin again this fall, a team it beat 42-21 before the 1-4 stretch.
Franklin is on a three-game winning streak with victories over Page, Dickson Co. and Smyrna in last week's playoff start. QB Connor Beavon, WR Carson Repass, RBs Bryce Sparks and D.J. Durham and the stout Franklin offensive line, among others, have helped the Admirals find ways to be an offensive-minded team, quite a statement for Donnie Webb and his historically-defensive outfit.
Taking down a Ravenwood team with rest and momentum on the road will admittedly be hard for Franklin, but it's not impossible if this Franklin offense can put its best foot forward and its defense able to limit guys like QB Trevor Andrews and TE Jake Briningstool.
It'll be intriguing to see which WillCo teams meet out of these two games in the state quarterfinals, with at least one WillCo team right now guaranteed a chance at the semis. Will it be Ravenwood again for the third-straight year, or will another team prevail?
Brentwood Academy set for state run
Make no mistake: the team that has the best chance at a state title this year might be Brentwood Academy.
The Eagles swept the regular season and now have had a week to rest and recover before hosting Pope John Paul II.
Not to be too prognostic, but the Eagles have the table set for them to return to Cookeville. It'll be up to them to take care of business in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but we like their odds.
Summit lunging for second state chance
Some time away didn't do a thing wrong for Summit, who took care of business convincingly against Hillwood last week to start the playoffs.
Destin Wade and the Summit offense continues to play well, and the team would love to see Keaten Wade return sometime this month from injury.
This week, they face a Columbia Central outfit that they blanked 35-0 in September, making this a favorable one for the Spartans.
The road won't get easier after that, though, with a 7-1 Beech team potentially waiting for them in the quarterfinals. The Spartans would need to travel for that one, too.
Lipscomb Academy trying to make state for first time under Dilfer
The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs haven't been to the state title game since 2007 under legendary prep football coach Glenn McCadams (that's all the way back when it was just called David Lipscomb High School).
In the second year of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer's time at the helm, LA is knocking on the door of state success.
The team is on an absolute roll, having not lost a game since August.
Lausanne approaches this week, but the Mustangs will have home field advantage and should be the favorites.
If the team wins this game and the next (both very doable things), they'll make Cookeville. A state title might just be within Dilfer's reach if all goes right.
Watch out for 10-0 CAK, though, right now the D-II AA favorite.
Other playoff games on the horizon
Christ Presbyterian Academy will host Chattanooga Christian at home and should be the clear favorite in that contest.
The Lions have a 10-0 CAK team that will be they'd have to travel to if they advance to the quarters and CAK takes care of business against Goodpasture.
CPA has made the state game the last two years. Can they return?
Battle Ground Academy will face ECS this week, Wildcats head coach Jonas Rodriguez's old team.
Can the BGA coach steal a win against his former program and keep the Wildcats as the 2020 playoff spoiler?
Father Ryan will start its D-II AAA playoffs with a tough task against an 8-2 Memphis University School.
Can Mr. Football semifinalist and App. State QB commit D.C. Tabscott keep playing at a high level and get the Irish to the semis?
Nolensville will face DeKalb Co. on the road. Can the Knights pull off the upset?
If Samson Johnson keeps playing as he has, it might be anyone's ballgame.
