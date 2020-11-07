The first round of the playoffs has concluded in Williamson County, and a good number of local teams has advanced.
Let's take a look at who's moving forward.
Independence 49, LaVergne, 14
The Independence Eagles have locked in a second meeting with the Brentwood Bruins.
Quarterback Jaxson Campbell, a 6A Mr. Football semifinalist, threw for 292 yards and 4 touchdowns in a road victory over LaVergne.
Calvin Wilson hauled in 121 yards and two of those scores for the Eagles, while Ty Lockwood (65 yards, 1TD) and Brigham Morrical (60 yards, 1TD) pitched in.
Tre Hartwell hit 100 yards rushing in the contest and two touchdowns of his own in the offensive explosion for Indy.
Now the team will face rival Brentwood on the road next Friday for the second time in a matter of weeks; the Eagles earned a victory on Oct. 23 at home over BHS.
The two teams haven't met in the playoffs since 2018.
Franklin 49, Smyrna 13
The number 49 was popular for Williamson County football teams on the road Friday night.
The Franklin Admirals put that much on Smyrna on the road Friday night, with quarterback Connor Beavon (378 yards, 4TDs) and wideout Carson Repass (130 yards, 2TDs) dominating the Bulldogs in the air.
The team scored 35 points by half.
D.J. Durham (26 yards, 2TDs) and Bryce Sparks (93 yards, 1TD) paced the Admirals on the ground.
Now, FHS will face region foe Ravenwood on the road next Friday.
The Raptors didn't play this week, with opponent Stewarts Creek unable to play due to COVID-19. They automatically advance.
Lipscomb Academy 63, St. Georges 3
The Mustangs took advantage of D-II AA's Middle Region top seed in a commanding victory at home Friday night.
Mr. Football semifinalist Alex Broome rushed for five touchdowns in the victory.
LA will host a 7-1 Lausanne next week at home in the quarterfinals.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 50, Silverdale 14
The Lions also scored a major victory as they try to get back to the D-II AA state title game, a very realistic path for the two seed.
The team faces Chattanooga Christian next Friday at home to continue its playoff journey.
Battle Ground Academy 45, Northpoint Christian 13
The Wildcats didn't let road status keep them from advancing in the first round of the D-II AA playoffs.
The team saw a 28-point first quarter help power them to a road game at ECS next week in the second round.
QB Brett Brown had 213 yards and a touchdown in the air to Xavier Shaw (51 yards) in the victory and scrambled for another score, while Miller Barnett and Zach Flores also scored on the ground.
Sean Williams had a pick-six on defense.
ECS 49, Franklin Road Academy 21
The Panthers ended their abbreviated season at ECS Friday night to open the D-II AA playoffs.
Jeffery Vercher scored two touchdowns in the loss to go along with 196 total yards on offense.
They close the year 2-5-1.
Hillsboro 43, Page 7
Trinity Christian 21, Grace Christian Academy 7
East Nashville 26, Fairview 13
