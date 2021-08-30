Ravenwood and TSU alum Chris Rowland's time with the Atlanta Falcons might be coming to a close.
Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have cut Rowland ahead of whittling down their roster to 53 players. His agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed the news to the paper.
Rowland joined the Falcons in spring 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State, where he had a whopping 2,110 all-purpose yards, including 1,437 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, his last year with the Tigers. He earned the Black College Football Player of the Year award in 2020 ahead of making the NFL.
In his first season, Rowland spent a majority of his time on the practice squad and was called up toward the end of the season. The team protected him from being signed most of last fall, but the former Falcons staff, including offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, were let go at the season's close.
Former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith won out on the Falcons head coaching job, and installed a new offensive system in Atlanta. Rowland seemed to have a good chance at the punt returning duties, but it seems that rookie Avery Williams has beat him out for the job.
There is a chance Rowland could return to Atlanta on the practice squad again, and there's also a chance he could get claimed on waivers by another team. His time in the NFL will more than likely continue, as he's coming off a preseason game where he hauled in an impressive 21-yard catch.
Wherever he ends up, he'll likely need to add special teams value first and foremost and show developmental promise for another coaching staff.
