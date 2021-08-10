Chris Rowland is still trying to carve out a space on an NFL roster, but he'll have to impress a new coaching staff to stay where he is.
Rowland, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, spent a good chunk of last fall on the team's practice squad before getting some active roster time late in the season.
He's now proving his mettle with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who took the head coaching job in Atlanta this past January.
The newly Julio Jones-less Falcons have more space on the roster for a receiver to latch on, and Rowland doubles in ability as a returner.
The old Falcons regime protected Rowland from being signed by other teams last fall most weeks in the season, but this new coaching staff will have to assess how he fits in with the new staff.
The Falcons' first depth chart for the year had him actually ahead of a lot of his competition, including former Titan Tajae Sharpe. More importantly, he was listed as the team's starting punt returner, ahead of 2021 draft pick Avery Williams, with the preseason on the horizon. He was also listed as the backup kick returner behind assumed starter Cordarrelle Patterson.
If Rowland does crack the final 53, it'll mean he's likely the starting punt returner and that Smith and offensive coordinator Frank Ragone will get him involved at least somewhat with the offensive game plan.
He's made some nice plays during training camp, including this haul on Aug. 5.
Preseason depth charts can and do change rapidly, so Rowland will have to continue impressing Smith and his staff as the Falcons host the Titans in the year's first preseason game at 6 p.m. Friday.
