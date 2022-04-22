Former Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool has become a standout during Clemson’s spring sessions.
During the annual spring game, the sophomore hauled in seven for 58 yards as he was targeted by freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik nine times throughout the day.
The burgeoning bond could be an important one as the highly-touted Klubnik is expected to take over for incumbent starter DJ Uiagalelei in a few seasons. More urgently, it shows that Briningstool could be a bigger part of the offense this season.
With number one tight end Davis Allen out with an injury, Briningstool operated as the team’s top tight end during the scrimmage.
"Brinny is as good as anybody (in the tight end group) when it comes to the passing game," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told Todd Shanesy of the Greenville News. "He's so much better and further along in understanding the schemes and the protections and where he fits. ... He's still developing in that area. But he's a naturally physical guy, which I love about him."
Last season, Briningstool caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown across eight games played. With his performance so far this spring, that role could be rising quickly.
"I got a lot better from the beginning of spring to now," Briningstool said to the Greeneville News. "I'll be even better in the fall. For me, I just want to be a better tight end all-around. I think I was able to do that throughout spring. When we get to the fall, I can show what I can do."
Briningstool entered his collegiate career as a four-star prospect out of Ravenwood. He was the top-ranked player in the state and the top-ranked tight end in the nation for his class, landing 61st overall amongst all players.
During a Mr. Football finalist campaign as a senior, the Brentwood native compiled 39 catches for 774 yards and 12 touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a score, and made 38 tackles, seven sacks, and 11 tackles-for-loss as a defensive end.
For his career, he caught 111 passes for 1,955 yards and 22 touchdowns to help lead Ravenwood to your consecutive playoff berths including a spot in the 6A state championship game.
