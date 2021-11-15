In a year that's failed to meet expectations, the Clemson Tigers have needed a spark from some of its younger players to get its offense going.
Freshman tight end Jake Briningstool helped give the team one Saturday, hauling in his first collegiate touchdown and coming in second in receiving yards with 56 on two catches as Clemson stomped a struggling UConn, 44-7.
The Ravenwood alum can count UConn has his breakout game, with both of his catches averaging 28 yards per reception. His action before that was limited to one catch for 11 yards in a win over Florida State on Oct. 30.
"For me, it's just really about trusting the process and just waiting for my time to come," Briningstool said after Saturday's win. "Unfortunately, [redshirt freshman tight end Sage Ennis] went down, but I was happy for the opportunity and I was ready to step up wherever they needed me, and I'm ready for whatever more is to come."
Briningstool's score came late in the fourth quarter when he caught a 25-yard pass from freshman quarterback Billy Wiles, who the tight end says he's worked with off the field. It was also Wiles' first touchdown of his career.
"The play was pretty much called as a jump ball to go to me," he explained. "So I was just glad that I got that opportunity, and I'm glad I got to execute and put some points on the board for the Tigers."
He also caught a 31-yard pass from starting QB DJ Uiagalelei on third down earlier in the game to help set up the team for a field goal to go up 20-7.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he think Briningstool will play a big part in Clemson's offense in the coming years.
“Brinny is as good as anybody when it comes to the passing game. He’s so much better and further along in understanding the schemes and the protections and where he fits,” Swinney said last week. “A very willing, physical dude. He’s still developing in that area, but he’s a naturally physical guy, which I love about him."
