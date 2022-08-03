Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has had a pretty great 2022, all things considered.
He's won a Super Bowl and welcomed a second child, all within 24 hours of each other. So, a little knee tweak on a lingering ailment can't be too bad of a setback, right?
Jefferson, a Ravenwood alum, had a minor procedure on his knee Tuesday, with the wideout expected to be sidelined a few weeks as the preseason continues.
Rams head coach Sean McVay says the team got positive news on Jefferson's outlook this week, which means he could be ready for the team's season opener in September. Though, for now, his status is up in the air.
He's figuring to be the third receiver on Los Angeles' depth chart this season behind All-Pro Cooper Kupp and new Ram Allen Robinson.
A 2020 draft pick, Jefferson hauled in 802 yards and six touchdowns last season in a breakout campaign for the Rams.
That team begins its title defense against the Buffalo Bills in a potential Super Bowl 2023 preview Sept. 8.
