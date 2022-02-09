After some time up north, Ravenwood alum Jonathan Woodard is back in the NFL.
Woodard, a defensive end and 2016 Jacksonville Jaguars seventh-round pick out of Central Arkansas, has bounced around the league for the last few years. Though, he rejuvenated his career with a stellar season in the Canadian Football League in 2021.
As of this week, he's returned to America, having signed a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Without the journey, I wouldn’t be the man and player I am today," he shared on Twitter this week after signing in Kansas City. "Wouldn’t change a thing."
As NFL reporter Aaron Wilson notes, Woodard tore his Achilles as a rookie with Jacksonville and spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills before being waived by Buffalo in January 2020.
Woodard then resurrected his playing career with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders and posted up 10 sacks this past season for the team.
The Roughriders released Woodard from his contract with the team so he could pursue an NFL opportunity.
"Woodard is coming off a breakout CFL season on the Roughriders defensive line earning 10 sacks – the second highest total in the league," a release from the CFL reads. "He played 14 regular season games in the Green and White, making 21 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles. Woodard suited up for both the West Semi-Final and the West Final, tallying another four defensive tackles and one sack."
Woodard will now get a chance to latch on in Kansas City, which boasts star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and is coming off an AFC Championship berth.
A Brentwood native, the former Raptor graduated from Ravenwood in 2011.
Woodard is one of three Ravenwood alums in the NFL: former RHS wideout Van Jefferson is with the Los Angeles Rams and former RHS quarterback Cole Brown is a scouting assistant with the New York Giants.
Former RHS wideout Chris Rowland is a free agent, having recently spent time with the Tennessee Titans this past fall.
The Home Page interviewed Woodard in 2018 about his pro career while he was with the Miami Dolphins.
