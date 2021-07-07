Ravenwood fans might want to invest in some maize and blue attire.
Yet another Raptor is headed up to Ann Arbor to join the Michigan Wolverines: rising senior Myles Pollard.
The three-star cornerback chose Michigan over Auburn and Oklahoma Wednesday in a livestreamed announcement, joining his old RHS teammate, Wolverines freshman linebacker Junior Colson.
“I really got to (the final decision) I'd say after my visit to Michigan,” Pollard said to The Michigan Insider. “I still wanted to go see other places and check everything out. Auburn and Oklahoma were the other two. It was a hard decision, but I just felt Michigan was right.
“I think it was just walking into that stadium and just seeing how big it is, and just seeing myself playing in that stadium. I think that's just when it clicked.”
Pollard also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Oregon, among other programs, on the table.
He said he was attracted to the gravity that surrounds Michigan's storied program.
“I like the big stage,” Pollard told The Wolverine. “They have 110,000 fans in their stadium. I learned they have the biggest alumni base in the country. Those are big factors.”
The 6-foot-2 Pollard had 20 tackles last year in seven games for the Raptors. He's the 16th overall prospect in the state for the Class of 2022 and the 39th overall cornerback in the U.S., per 247Sports.
Recent Raptor players to join P5 schools include Colson (Michigan), Reggie Grimes (Oklahoma), Jake Briningstool (Clemson), Graham Barton (Duke) and Andrew Mason (Rice), among others. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson is predicted to attend Florida State; he'll make his decision July 22.
Ravenwood opens the season with Parson under center at home against MBA on Aug. 20.
