Ravenwood High School defensive back Myles Pollard has it down to six.
The sought-after college football prospect will be choosing between a handful of programs for his next stop after graduation in 2022.
Pollard shared on Twitter Thursday night that his six potential teams will include Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.
Pollard is the state's 20th overall prospect for the Class of 2022 per 247 Sports, and is the 56th-highest cornerback in the nation. He had 20 tackles last year in seven games for the Raptors.
Along with new teammate and four-star quarterback Chris Parson, Pollard is in the next wave of highly-recruited Ravenwood football players.
247 says that Michigan is recruiting the defensive back "with a fury." His teammate, linebacker Junior Colson, is a Michigan-bound player.
Recent Ravenwood players to sign with notable programs in the country as of late include Colson, Reggie Grimes (Oklahoma), Jake Briningstool (Clemson), Graham Barton (Duke) and Andrew Mason (Rice), among others.
Pollard will have time to consider his next step with his senior season in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.