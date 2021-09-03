The Ravenwood football team is starting to build momentum for the rest of the year.
After a tough loss to MBA in week one, a road win at Battle Ground Academy is now followed by a large home victory over region for Franklin, 46-10.
It was Ravenwood's first game on its new turf field, and the team broke it in with style.
Running back Kartuah Chapman rushed for an 85-yard touchdown for the Raptors' first score, soon followed by quarterback Chris Parson, a Florida State commit, finding receiver Lee Molette for a 28-yard score to go up 13-0.
Chapman would rush in another for a 20-0 lead by the end of the first, but the Admirals would score their first points of the season on a Owen Saltmarsh field goal to make it 20-3.
Two Carter Pace rushing touchdowns, another touchdown strike for the Parson-to-Molette connection and a Parson rushing score would soon follow, making it 46-3 toward the end of the third quarter.
Franklin's Rocco Panaia would score with 17 seconds to go in the game the Admirals' first touchdown of the year for a 46-10 final.
Parson was sharp on the night, throwing for 141 yards and the two scores and rushing for 134 yards and points. Chapman had 90 yards to go with his two touchdowns, and Pace had 70 to go with his two.
Panaia had 62 yards for Franklin to go along with his late touchdown.
Ravenwood will return home next week to face Life Academy out of Virginia, while Franklin will return home for Stewarts Creek.
