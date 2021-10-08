After losing to Summit last week on the road, Ravenwood (6-2, 3-1) came back with an offensive explosion at home Friday night on Homecoming to give the Raptors a 52-7 win over the Centennial Cougars (5-3, 1-3).
“It means that we are 3-1 in the region now,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester. “Obviously the Homecoming festivities are fun for everybody, but the region game is more important. I am proud of our guys for getting the win.”
“It is a big win,” said Ravenwood junior quarterback and Florida State commit Chris Parson. “Coach Hester has been telling us the whole week not to get into the Homecoming stuff. We did not want to let up. Centennial had a similar record to us coming into tonight, so we just wanted to lock in, come out and make a statement.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood got on the board with an 11-yard scamper into the end zone by junior quarterback Chris Parson to lead 7-0.
On the next play, the Centennial Cougars made some noise with a kick return for a touchdown by freshman Kani Johnson to tie the game at 7.
Later in the quarter, Parson capped off a balanced attack on the ground and through the air with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to grab the advantage 14-7.
The scoring spree continued in the second quarter with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Parson to senior Lee Molette to stretch the lead to 21-7.
With a little over one minute remaining in the first half, Parson dialed it up from long distance to Molette for his second receiving touchdown on the night from 57 yards out to lengthen the Raptor lead to 28-7.
“We (Chris Parson and I) have played together since we were about seven or eight years old,” said Molette. “I have just been working to get better every week on my craft, and it is paying off.”
Ravenwood continued their offensive outburst with 10 seconds remaining until halftime, when Parson hit senior wide receiver Nic Raum to increase their lead to 35-7 at the break.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood had a steady drive, ending with a field goal by senior Alec Delpherdang to push the advantage 38-7.
With 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Parson turned on the jets and sped down the field for a 32 yard rushing touchdown to stretch the lead to 45-7.
In the final quarter, Ravenwood continued their dynamic attack with a 16-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Carter Pace as they surged to victory 52-7.
Parson had six total touchdowns in the contest as they secured a big region victory at home.
“I was just trying to play within the system,” said Parson. “The o-line did a good job, and the receivers did a great job with yards after the catch. I am proud of all the guys. Coach [Matt] Duncan had a great game plan tonight, and I am just glad we got the win.”
“Each and every week, he plays well,” said Coach Hester.
“I really don’t know how to explain it,” said Molette. “He (Parson) is what everybody expected him to be.”
Ravenwood held Centennial to seven points as the team worked to keep pace with Summit at the top of the division.
“I am proud of our defense,” said Coach Hester. “Playing the option is really difficult to do, especially on one week of practice. Our guys played assignment football.”
“Defense did a great job tonight,” said Parson. “They bounced back really well from last week. Lucas Houston had a great pick as a sophomore. He stepped up big time and made some great plays.”
Centennial will have a bye next week before taking on Lavergne on the road Oct. 22.
Ravenwood will have a bye next week before playing Pope John Paul II at home on Oct. 22.
“We just got to continue to move forward and get better every single day,” said Coach Hester. “JPII is a good team, and they have a great quarterback. We have to keep working.”
