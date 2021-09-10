It was the Chris Parson show Friday night at Ravenwood.
The Florida State quarterback commit threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for an additional 89 yards and two touchdowns as the Raptors topped out-of-state opponent Life Christian Academy (Va.).
Carter Pace had 61 yards and two touchdowns in the victory that helped get RHS to 3-1. Andrew Dudas had 8.5 tackles to lead the Raptor defense.
Blake Irvin caught Parson's lone TD pass and had 67 yards on three catches.
RHS scored a touchdown in each quarter until the fourth, when it shut the door on LCA with 14 points. That team went scoreless late in the game.
A sloppy game for the visitors, as Life Christian had 24 penalties for 180 yards.
Ravenwood will need to keep the momentum going after three-straight wins with next week's road game at archrival 1-3 Brentwood for the annual Battle of the Woods.
