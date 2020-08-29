The football game between Ravenwood High School and Blackman High School was set to be on TV Thursday, but rain changed that as the game was moved to Saturday at sunny high noon.
Ravenwood proved they didn’t need any cameras on them to put on a show, taking the contest in a lopsided 38-9 daytime victory.
“Our boys have never been in these conditions.” said Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels. “I was proud of the way that they focused and reacted today, we came out ready to play."
Tight end and Clemson commit Jake Briningstool got the Raptors on the board early with a touchdown inside the 10 from a quarterback Trevor Andrews pass to bring the lead to 7-0.
This would be first of two touchdowns on the day for the state's top football prospect for the 2021 class.
On the next drive Blackman had a nice goal line stand as they held the Raptors to a field goal to make the Raptor lead 10-0.
Just as the Blaze thought they were to starting to gain some momentum, Ravenwood blocked the punt after forcing them to a three and out.
The Raptors started their next drive inside in the Blaze 30-yard-line and wasted no time scoring as wideout Ross Johnston got in the endzone on a run from the goal line to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Blackman once gain tried to get something on the scoreboard but wasn’t successful as the Raptor offense came back on the field.
It didn’t take long to score once again as Briningstool still wasn’t satisfied after his first touchdown in the first quarter.
Briningstool got open and burst through the Blackman defense after a great pass from Andrews for a 50-yard touchdown to make it a four score game and a 24-0 Raptor lead.
Blackman would finally get on the board near the end of the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Blaze, it wasn’t capped off with a touchdown as the team settled for a 42-yard field goal to end the Raptors scoring run and bring the game within 21 points.
Ravenwood didn’t let Blackman try to get anything as the team quickly slammed the door shut with a kickoff return from a usually unfamiliar face in the return game.
Linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson used his blocks well and accelerated through the opening to take the kickoff back to the house for a touchdown to extend the lead to 31-3 at halftime.
Colson had a big day for the team with plenty of tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt to go along with the kick return touchdown.
The Raptors only scored once more throughout the game on a quick pass to the end zone from Andrews to the open man, improving the score to 38-3.
Blackman showed a lot of determination throughout this game as they continued to show a lot of fight during the game.
Mark Cooper was an example of this as he caught the Raptor defense on a slant route that he took to the house after starting deep in Blackman territory.
After that score Blackman was unable to continue its offensive firepower and remained scoreless to the final horn.
Briningstool, Colson and Andrews all had banner days for the Raptors.
“They’re seniors, that’s what they should be doing.” said Daniels. “To see them do that in these conditions feels good as a staff and builds some confidence.”
Blackman moves to 0-2 with this loss as they will face Coffee County Central next.
Ravenwood will face Franklin away from home after its 2-0 start to start region play.
A team with its own college prospects, Franklin boasts stellar 2022 offensive lineman Fisher Anderson and standout Jason Amsler on its roster.
“They’ve got some good players themselves.” said Daniels. “They’ve got some really big offensive lineman that know how to block that are playing on the next level, so our defense have challenge. Anytime you have a rivalry game anything can happen.”
IMG Academy now on schedule for Ravenwood
Further on the horizon for Ravenwood, Daniels announced that Ravenwood will be playing IMG Academy Sept. 25 at home after the game today.
IMG is ranked as the top high school football team in the nation and consistently produces D-1 talent.
Originally a bye week for the team, Ravenwood will now be facing the Bradenton, Fl., outfit that boasts 2021 five-star tackle and Alabama commit JC Latham, five-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, five-star wideout and Alabama commit Jacorey Brooks and four-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey, per 247 Sports.
The team's 2022 prospects according to 247 Sports include five-star safety Kamari Wilson and four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker.
This scheduling could hint the team's Oct. 23 game with Cane Ridge is on hold with Metro Nashville schools putting a halt on any school athletic activity through Fall Break for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
