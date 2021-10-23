In a game that featured 6A Region 7 vs Division II-AAA, Ravenwood (7-2) and Pope John Paul II (6-3) went head-to-head in a non-district contest.
Ravenwood got off to a slow start in the first half and was down two scores, but then outscored the Knights 49-7 the rest of the way. The Raptors went on to win by a score of 56-28.
“We scored on our first possession,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester. “It felt slow because they took seven minutes off the clock to start the game. Against great teams you almost can’t punt the football. The game’s gotten so offensive-oriented now. Clearly we’ve got some things to fix, but I’m pleased with getting the victory.”
The Knights took it down the field and scored on their first drive of the game. Kenny Minchey used a quarterback sneak to get into the end zone early on in the first quarter.
Ravenwood answered with a quarterback keeper from Florida State commit Chris Parson, tying the game with two minutes before the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter had scoring runs from both teams.
The first one was from JPII. Unlike their first drive, the Knights scored very quickly on the next possession. Elijah Robb barreled his way into the end zone.
The Knights then got a stop on defense, and followed it up with another touchdown from Robb. Robb’s next touchdown was a 51-yard run where he was almost untouched, making it 21-7.
Then Ravenwood’s offense woke up. The Raptors scored 28 unanswered points to end the first half, with Parson having a hand in all of the touchdowns they scored.
Parson had two rushing touchdowns, a 70-yard bomb to Lee Molette, and pitched the ball on a flea flicker to Molette during that run to end the half up 35-21.
On what influenced the decision to use a flea flicker, Hester said that it was his JV team.
“I think it was our JV game,” said Hester. “We were like, 'hey, let’s try it again.' Anytime you can hit a chunk play like that, it energizes your team. We always carry three or four into the game, and that was the one that we went with.”
The momentum that the Raptors had in the first half stayed with them in the second.
The Raptors scored more points in a row, this time in the form of 21 unanswered.
Parson had two more touchdown passes in the before the end of the game. The first touchdown. Parson threw across his body to Cason Edmondson, followed up by another one to Lee Molette for 76 yards.
The last score for the Raptors was a 100-yard pick-six from Michigan commit Myles Pollard, who tipped the ball to himself before catching it and taking it the distance on a ridiculous play.
“Myles is an amazing player,” said Hester. “He hasn’t needed a whole lot of coaching from me. He’s already playing at a very high level. That’s a big pick-six for him. Great play.”
The Knights found the endzone one more time before the final whistle sounded.
The Raptors ended the game on a 49-7 run after getting down 21-7 in the second quarter.
JPII has its final game at home against McCallie to wrap up the regular season.
Ravenwood will finish its regular season at home against region foe Independence. The Raptors should finish second in Region 7-6A.
“We’ve just gotta continue to block and tackle better,” said Hester. “This game is really simple when it comes down to it. It’s all about blocking and tackling.”
