In a nailbiter on the road, the Ravenwood Raptors football team (4-1, 2-0) secured their fourth victory in a row, defeating the Brentwood Bruins (1-4, 0-2) Friday night, 21-16.
It's the first time Ravenwood has won a regular season 'Battle' since 2017.
“It means we are 2-0 in the league and fighting our way to the playoffs like we want,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester. “Obviously it gives these men bragging rights for the next 365 days or until we play them again in the playoffs.”
“We knew this was going to be a big game for us, especially with it being a rivalry game,” said Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson. “I am proud of my teammates. We came out, played hard and got the W.”
After winning last week at Henry County, Brentwood came close to pulling off the upset.
“We are so close to clicking and being a scary team,” said Brentwood senior Aaron Walton. “We have just got to keep on working, get better every day, and be hot coming into the playoffs.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood started the scoring with a long drive capped off by a eight-yard touchdown pass from Parson to senior wide receiver Blake Irwin, with 8:44 remaining in the frame.
With a little under three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Brentwood tied the game at 7 on a three-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Scott Collins.
Ravenwood answered the score in the opening minute of the second quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Carter Pace, giving the Raptors the lead 14-7.
Both defenses were able to stall drives as the score remained 14-7 at halftime.
Ravenwood and Brentwood defenses continued to hold in the third quarter until Brentwood senior kicker Aidan Parker tacked on a 30-yard field goal to cut into the Raptor lead 14-10, with five minutes remaining in the frame.
In the fourth quarter, Florida State commit Parson scampered into the end zone from five yards out after a sustained drive to extend the Ravenwood lead to 21-10, with a little under nine minutes remaining.
“Coach [Matt] Duncan had a really good game plan this week,” said Parson. “We knew what we were going to get into in certain situations and scenarios. We just wanted to come out and execute.”
“He (Parson) is a phenomenal player,” said Coach Hester. “He balls out each and every week and just continues to get better.”
Later in the frame, Brentwood senior quarterback Davis White found one of his favorite targets in senior wide receiver Aaron Walton for an eight-yard touchdown pass. The Bruins tried to go for two, but failed to convert making the score 21-16.
“The offense was clicking the whole night; we just needed to execute,” said Walton.
Brentwood needed to stop Ravenwood on their final possession, but could not halt the rushing attack of junior running back Kartuah Chapman. Ravenwood ran the clock out to hold on to the win, 21-16.
Brentwood will host Hillsboro next Friday for homecoming week.
“We want to have a great week of practice, execute and get a big win,” said Walton.
Ravenwood will travel to Hendersonville next week.
“We just want to try to get better and improve,” said Coach Hester. “We had some penalties tonight that we need to cut out, but other than that, we’ve got to keep getting better every week.”