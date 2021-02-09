The Ravenwood Raptors are no strangers to boasting college football talent, and they'll welcome a four-star quarterback prospect to the gridiron this fall.
Chris Parson, a dual-threat QB who was with Red Oak High School in Texas last fall, is transferring to Ravenwood, where he could take the reins over the team's signal caller spot in 2021.
Parsons confirmed the news himself on Twitter Tuesday. He's also changed his Hudl account to share that he's a Ravenwood Raptor.
Parsons, a sophomore, holds a four-star ranking from 247 Sports and has offers from schools like Iowa, Oregon State, TCU, Virginia Tech and Kansas.
He's the third-best dual-threat quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247, with Pittsburgh's Jaden Rashada and Lincoln's Gabarri Johnson ahead of him. He would automatically become one of Tennessee's best prospects for 2023.
He will join returned Ravenwood head coach Will Hester, who confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that Parson has enrolled at Ravenwood after his family moved to the area and is partaking in conditioning now.
In that report, the Dallas Morning News notes that Parson started for Duncanville in a Texas 6A Div. I state championship game as a freshman and transferred to Red Oak last season.
In 2020, the publication notes he split time with Red Oak senior Joshua Ervin and went for 541 yards and four touchdowns in the air and 488 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Ravenwood went 7-5 last season before losing to Franklin at the last second in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Its 2020 starter at QB, Trevor Andrews, will graduate in May, which could give Parson an inside track to the job.
Ravenwood will open the year with an intriguing two-game stand next season: on Aug. 20, they'll face MBA at home, and on Aug. 27, they'll face Battle Ground Academy on the road in an all-WillCo matchup.
Recent Ravenwood players to sign with notable programs in the country as of late include Reggie Grimes (Oklahoma), Jake Briningstool (Clemson), Graham Barton (Duke) and Andrew Mason (Rice), among others. Defensive back Myles Pollard is one of the most sought-after players in the state for the class of 2022.
And how about this for a welcome? In the same week Parson joins Ravenwood, he got an offer from Tennessee State University.
