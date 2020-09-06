Ravenwood alum Chris Rowland has officially found a home to start his first NFL season.
After spending an offseason with the Atlanta Falcons, the team has signed him to be part of its 2020 practice squad.
The Falcons confirmed the news Sunday afternoon after Rowland shared it on his Instagram.
As part of the practice squad, Rowland could wind up joining the active roster some weeks as part of the new NFL rules that allow a team to have two practice squad players join the 53-man roster on game days.
Every week, the Falcons can protect up to four practice squad players to not get signed by other teams this season, too.
Rowland was a favorite for the team's kick and punt returner job, but the team opted to go with the more experienced Brandon Powell.
Though, Rowland can now develop for more of a role with the Falcons in the future, or he could be signed by another NFL team to their active roster if not protected by the Falcons.
A former Raptor, Rowland had a whopping 1,437 yards in the air and eight touchdowns and 2,110 all-purpose yards last fall with the TSU Tigers. He was earned the Black College Football Player of the Year this past February, and won the OVC's Offensive Player of the Year last fall.
The Falcons begin the season at home against Seattle next week.
