Ravenwood High School will get a chance to potentially give Williamson County fans an early 6A title game preview.
The Raptors will be replacing its game with Life Christian Academy in Week 4 with Oakland High School, the school confirmed Friday. The Tennessean was first to report the news.
Ravenwood, boasting Florida State quarterback commit and rising senior Chris Parson, will take on the reigning 6A state champs, who defeated Summit last December to take another state crown.
"They've been the best," Ravenwood head coach Will Hester told The Tennessean about Oakland. "They won the last championship and are the team to beat. You measure yourself against the best."
The Raptors fell to Summit in the 6A quarterfinals but will return the prolific Parson, who transferred to the school before last season.
