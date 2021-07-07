Ravenwood junior quarterback Chris Parson has quite a birthday present waiting for him.
The four-star transfer QB hasn't yet played a down for the Raptors, but he's narrowed down his potential destinations for his next stop.
Parsons will be choosing from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, TCU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Alcorn State, per his Twitter.
Rivals predicts he'll go with Florida State as of now.
"Asking the Lord for guidance," Parson said on his Twitter message for his future decision, which he says he'll share on his birthday, July 22.
The quarterback joined Ravenwood in February, shortly after Will Hester's return to the program as its head coach. He should be the team's starter come fall; Trevor Andrews, last year's starter for Ravenwood, graduated in May.
Parson started for the nationally-ranked No. 8 Duncanville High School in the Texas 6A Division I state championship game as a freshman in 2019, completing 6 of 10 passes for 100 yards and adding a rushing touchdown.
He transferred to Red Oak in 2020, completing 39 of 70 passes for 541 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions and adding 488 yards rushing and 11 more scores, while splitting time with District 6-5A Division II offensive player of the year Joshua Ervin.
247Sports has Parson listed as the 11th-best QB prospect for the Class of 2023 and the third-best in the state of Tennessee. Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood is second in the state for that class.
Ravenwood opens the season with Parson under center at home against MBA on Aug. 20.
