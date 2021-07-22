Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson is already building his legacy with the Raptors without even taking an official snap.
Parson, a four-star transfer QB per Rivals, fulfilled his promise to announce his college football destination on his birthday. His choice will send him down to Tallahassee to join the Florida State Seminoles after graduation.
Parson says it's exactly where he wanted to be.
“I’m the guy that they want. That just meant a lot to me knowing I’m a priority to a school,” Parson said to Rivals on his commitment decision. “Especially with this being my dream school. I didn’t take that lightly at all.”
He cites the atmosphere at Florida State as another driving reason for his commitment.
"I was blown away," Parson told Rivals. "When you're a fan, you see Florida State football. But actually being here, seeing what it's all about, being around the facilities, talking with the coaches. It was amazing. Everything I expected and more."
Parson's top eight schools also included Tennessee, Kentucky, TCU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Alcorn State.
The quarterback joined Ravenwood in February, shortly after Will Hester's return to the program as its head coach. He should be the team's starter come fall; Trevor Andrews, last year's starter for Ravenwood, graduated in May.
Parson started for the nationally-ranked No. 8 Duncanville High School in the Texas 6A Division I state championship game as a freshman in 2019, completing 6 of 10 passes for 100 yards and adding a rushing touchdown.
He transferred to Red Oak in 2020, completing 39 of 70 passes for 541 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions and adding 488 yards rushing and 11 more scores, while splitting time with District 6-5A Division II offensive player of the year Joshua Ervin.
247Sports has Parson listed as the 18th-best QB prospect for the Class of 2023 and the ninth-best in the state of Tennessee. Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood is fourth in the state for that class.
Florida State fans can see what they have in Parson when Ravenwood opens the season with the new QB under center at home against MBA on Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.