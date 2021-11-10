Former Ravenwood and Tennessee State wide receiver Chris Rowland is making a homecoming for his next professional team.
Rowland signed with the Tennessee Titans on their practice squad Wednesday, making a return to the stadium where he played his college ball.
The former Raptor and Tiger joined the Falcons in spring 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State, where he had a whopping 2,110 all-purpose yards, including 1,437 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, his last year with the Tigers.
He earned the Black College Football Player of the Year award in 2020 ahead of making the NFL.
In his first season, Rowland spent a majority of his time on the practice squad and was called up toward the end of the season. The team protected him from being signed most of last fall, but the former Falcons staff, including offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, were let go at the season's close.
Former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith won out on the Falcons head coaching job, and installed a new offensive system in Atlanta. Rowland seemed to have a good chance at the punt returning duties, but rookie Avery Williams ultimately beat him out for the job.
In Tennessee, Rowland will join Titans 2021 draft pick WR Dez Fitzpatrick and 2020 UDFA WR Mason Kinsey on the team's practice squad.
The team also added quarterback Kevin Hogan Wednesday along with Rowland to the practice squad after QB Matt Barkley signed with the Carolina Panthers.
Rowland could get called up to play on game day to help with returning duties if the Titans want to give receiver Chester Rogers more of a role in the offense following the release of Josh Reynolds.
