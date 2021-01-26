Two Williamson County athletes signaled promising futures this week through college recruitment decisions.
Brentwood Academy kicker Lenderink signs with North Carolina
After a single season with the Brentwood Academy Eagles in which he nearly set a school record and won Mr. Football's Kicker of the Year, Teagen Lenderink will soon be kicking for the Tarheels.
Lenderink announced this week that he will be committing to North Carolina, joining classmate and offensive Eli Sutton.
"It definitely was not the journey I had planned but through perseverance, it brought me right where I needed to be," Lenderink shared on Twitter of his announcement after thanking all who had played a role in his success.
247 Sports says Lenderik also had offers from Pennsylvania, Southeast Missouri State and Fordham.
The senior and BA kicker went 20/28 on the season, with his longest field goal coming from 54 yards. He was one successful kick shy of tying former BA kicker James Wilhoit's single-season state record of 21 field goals.
CPA's Burklow will play baseball for Tennessee
Christ Presbyterian Academy saw one of its baseball standouts commit to play for the Big Orange.
Bo Burklow, a two-sport athlete for the Lions, shared this week his intent to sign with the University of Tennessee for baseball.
Burklow is a sophomore and also plays football for CPA.
"I want to thank the Lord for blessing me with amazing family, coaches, teammates, and mentors," Burklow said on Twitter. "Thank you for believing in me. I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at The University of Tennessee."
He was part of CPA's 2020 state-winning football team.
Indy punter Allan gets offer from Army
Independence punter and senior Cooper Allan, one of the Home Page's top-regarded special teams players of the year, has picked up a new offer.
Allan got an offer from the United States Military Academy, which he shared on Twitter this week.
He is Kohl's 85th-ranked punter.
Destin Wade gets offer from WVU
Destin Wade, Summit's state-winning quarterback and hot college prospect, got yet another offer.
This most recent look is from the University of West Virginia.
He and his sought-after brother, linebacker Keaten Wade, both got offers from Virginia Tech earlier this month.
Pollard adds offers from Michigan St., Washington, more
Ravenwood junior defensive back Myles Pollard continues to receive top attention from various elite programs.
His latest offer comes from Michigan State, which he received last week.
Other offers have come in as of late from Washington, Mississippi State and Central Florida.
A look from Tennessee came earlier this month, though that program is undergoing major upheaval after the firing of Jeremy Pruitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.