One of Williamson County's best football players has gotten college offers from some of the nation's best football programs.
Summit star Keaten Wade, who will be a senior the next time he plays football, now has options to be a Spartan or a Wolverine.
Wade, whose twin brother is Summit quarterback Destin Wade, shared he now has offers from USC and Michigan.
He's perhaps the most sought-after football player in the county next to his twin, Franklin's Fisher Anderson and Ravenwood's Myles Pollard, with offers on the table from elite programs like Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, among others, per 247 Sports.
Pollard gets field of offers, including Vandy
Speaking of Pollard and Michigan, the Wolverines also put in an offer with Ravenwood's emerging defensive back.
Hometown Vanderbilt, Miami (Fl.), West Virginia and Marshall have all sent in interest for the Raptors secondary star.
He has no shortage of choices to make as he enters his senior year this fall.
Franklin's Jones off to Bucknell, Anderson offered by Northwestern
One of the standouts on the Franklin offensive line is going to play at the next level.
Senior Mason Jones shared this week he will commit to Bucknell, where former Battle Ground Academy QB Nick Semptimphelter is on the roster.
"I can't wait to continue my academic and athletic career in Lewisburg, PA," Jones shared in his Twitter announcement.
"He has worked really hard and has matured into a fine young man with a big upside," his former Admirals football coach Donnie Webb shared on Twitter. "Bucknell getting a good one."
His teammate, Fisher Anderson, got another offer, this time from Northwestern.
Indy punter Allan off to West Point
After a sterling career as Independence's punter, Cooper Allan is taking his talents to Army.
He shared last week his intent to join the United States Military Academy after he graduates in May.
"Can’t wait to join THE BROTHERHOOD!!," his message read."100% committed."
Allan was the Home Page's punter of the year after his 2020 season, and is ranked 44th in the nation as a five-star punter by Kohl's.
He was region 6-6A's punter of the year this year as well.
Father Ryan WR off to Butler
Father Ryan wideout Christian Smith, who had a standout year with the Irish, is set to play at the next level.
Smith shared this week he was committed to Butler. 247 notes he also had offers from Dayton and Valparaiso.
