It has been a busy time for Williamson County football recruiting announcements, with players from across the region making decisions on where they will be playing at the next level.
Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) long snapper Connor Dougherty announced his commitment to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. The 6-4, 250-lb. senior lineman isn’t the only Lion looking at the next level.
Class of 2023 wide receiver London Humpreys announced he had offers from Vanderbilt and Navy on Wednesday. The three-star recruit was an All-State performer in 2021 for CPA.
Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Luke Westerman made the decision on April 1 to commit to Furman. The 6-2, 260-lb. All-State honoree will be joined in the Paladins recruiting class by Brentwood Academy wide receiver/defensive back Gram Smithson.
In other area football recruiting news, Mt. Juliet three-star linebacker Ethan Crisp will be headed to Vanderbilt. The No. 19 player in the state and No. 45 linebacker in the country follows teammate Ayden Bussell to the SEC after the offensive lineman chose Tennessee in January.
In non-football recruiting news, Nolensville class of 2023 infielder Eric Harper committed to Middle Tennessee’s baseball program.
