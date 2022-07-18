It has been a busy few weeks for recruiting news, with many local athletes making major decisions.
We have already written about Ravenwood's Chris Parson decommitting from Florida State, CPA's London Humphreys signing with Vanderbilt, and Beech's Andrew Paige decommitting from Vanderbilt in Football, Ravenwood's Joe King decommitting from Vanderbilt baseball, and Goodpasture's Isaiah West selecting the 'Dores.
Now, let's take a look at some of the other latest signings from Williamson County and Nashville-area student-athletes.
Baseball
Former Brentwood Academy two-sport star Tayler Montiel is transferring to Tulane after spending his freshman season at Mississippi State.
An honorable mention All-American at BA, Montiel will presumably have four years of eligibility left at Tulane.
After leading Centennial to the 4A state tournament, Eli Lamb will be heading to Georgia Southern. The All-District 11-4A First Team pitcher will be joining an Eagles program fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Goodpasture pitcher Tanner Lane has committed to Western Kentucky. The LHP/first baseman helped lead the Cougars to a dominant run to the DII-A state title this past season.
Montgomery Bell Academy Class of 2023 pitcher Colin Kerrigan has committed to Middle Tennessee.
Football
Four-star cornerback Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley, ranked third overall in the state in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite rankings, has narrowed his list of schools down to 10: Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Notre Dame, and LSU.
Independence quarterback Cody Pagach announced he'd gotten an offer from Western Kentucky July 6. The likely starter for the Eagles behind center this fall already has interest from Pittsburgh and Toledo, per 247 Sports.
Ravenwood defensive end Mason Green announced he received an offer from Yale. Green, who finished as the AAA state runner-up in the discus, is also a track and field star for the Raptors.
Brentwood Academy tight end Griffin Cropp has a new offer from Davidson.
Basketball
East Nashville Class of 2022 point guard Jarrod Taylor has committed to Cleveland State Community College. Taylor, a 2021-2022 Mr. Basketball finalist, helped lead the Eagles to the 2A state championship. His backcourt partner-in-crime Jaylen Jones, the top recruit in the state, recently signed with Tennessee State.
Class of 2022 Hunters Lane point guard Asa Hardyway has committed to Vol State.
Send any commitment or offer announcements to [email protected] to be included in the next recruiting roundup.
