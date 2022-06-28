The student-athletes of the Class of 2023 and beyond are continuing to make decisions on where they will play at the next level.
Lipscomb Academy three-star wide receiver Junior Sherrill has chosen to attend Vanderbilt. 247Sports composite rankings lists Sherrill as the 172nd wide receiver in the country and the 44th-best player in the state.
The upcoming senior joins Mount Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp as local players in the Commodores' recruiting class. Sherrill helped lead Lipscomb Academy to the DII-AA state title last season.
Sherrill isn't the only recruit deciding to stay in town. Overton quarterback Ryder Hagan also announced will be staying in Nashville by suiting up for Tennessee State.
Hagan, who previously played for Cane Ridge, tossed for 2,947 yards and 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions last season as Overton finished 7-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Overton three-star recruit Tyson Edwards will be headed down I-40 to Memphis. The upcoming senior plays both defensive back and wide and is the 146th-ranked athlete and 47-best player in the state according to 237Sports.
Battle Ground Academy's Donovan Nevils, an upcoming senior, will be joining Edwards in Memphis. The 6-3, 255-pound defensive lineman will be among several top local recruits staying in-state
Four-star outside linebacker Mason Curtis announced he will be playing at Michigan. The upcoming junior is the 203-ranked player in the nation, the the 14-best linebacker in the Class of 2024, and the second-best player in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Standing at 6-4, 200-pounds, Curtis also had offers from Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Louisville, and Memphis, among others.
Curtis will eventually join Ravenwood defensive back Myles Pollard at Michigan, who committed to the Wolverines last July and will be suiting up for them in the fall.
Another Ensworth Tiger, Caleb Dorris, also committed recently. The 6-6, 260-pound offensive lineman is headed to Duke. Last season, Ensworth finished 7-4 and lost in the first round of the DII-AAA state playoffs.
Lebanon offensive lineman Eli Freeman, an upcoming senior, announced he will be going to Ball State.
CPA linebacker Crews Law received his an offer from Ole Miss. The Class of 2024 recruit has also received interest from Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Vanderbilt.
Law's teammate Ondre Evans, a Class of 2024 running back, received an in-town offer from Vanderbilt. The highly-sought after recruit also has offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and more.
Send any commitment or offer announcements to [email protected] to be included in the next recruiting roundup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.