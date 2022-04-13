Spring Signing Day is less than a month away, which means recruiting announcements are happening all over Williamson and Davidson Counties. Let’s take a look at the latest student-athletes to make their decision for the collegiate level.
Grace Christian Academy defensive lineman George Steih, the 97th ranked player at his position in the country and the 41st ranked player overall in Tennessee according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, announced his commitment to Wake Forest on April 6.
“God is Faithful, excited to be able to carry out my dreams at Wake Forest!!” Steih said on Twitter.
Steih, a 6-5, 260-pound rising senior, totaled a team-high 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season as a junior.
The state championship-winning Lipscomb Academy Mustangs continued to add to their spring signing total. Defensive back Chase Allen has chosen to walk on at Austin Peay. The two-time First-Team All-Region honoree racked up 59 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, as a senior.
Wide receiver Coleman Baker announced in late March he was committing to Liberty. During an injury-riddled senior campaign, he collected 15 catches for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
Linebacker Koa Naotala is headed back to his home state of Virginia to suit up for Old Dominion. The 5-11, 215-pound made 91 tackles in his lone season at Lipscomb Academy.
Beau Dawson, son of former NFL All-Pro kicker Phil Dawson, announced in February he was committing to Troy. The tight end/long snapper was a two-time All-Region honoree.
At Brentwood, following Carter Patton’s decision to attend Ole Miss, a pair of Bears are headed to the next level. Defensive back Jake Brock has committed to North Central College and quarterback Davis White is signing with Davis Maryville College in east Tennessee.
White filled in for current Auburn dual-sport athlete Cade Granzow last season by tossing 24 touchdowns for 2,501 yards with just seven interceptions. Brock made 64 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.
Junior linebacker Jayson Lowe and his brother Jackson Lowe, a cornerback and running back, received offers from Eastern Kentucky.
Other Brentwood athletes to announce signings were Andrew and Samuel Billington for Asbury baseball, Meredith Moody for Villanova volleyball, and Erica Moore for University of the Cumberlands wrestling.
Moore wasn’t the only local volleyball commitment announced in this signing period. Ravenwood’s Avery LePore is headed to New Hampshire after helping lead the Lady Raptors to a Class AAA state runner-up as a libero.
In basketball, CPA’s Jake Dykstra is headed to Belmont to help fill out a depleted roster for the Bruins following the loss of most of last season’s rotation.
“I’m so blessed to be able to continue my basketball journey at Belmont University,” Dykstra said on Twitter. “I want to thank God, my family, friends, and all my coaches for guiding me along the way. Thank you to Casey Alexander and staff for giving me this opportunity! Hebrews 12:1-2.”
After coming up just short in their quest for an unbeaten season, Brentwood Academy’s Trent McNair announced he would be committing to Palm Beach Atlantic. McNair, the son of late Titans quarterback Steve McNair, was an important contributor for the 29-1 Eagles.
Other area signees include Father Ryan’s Jair Horton and Ezell-Harding’s Cameron Hunt to Walters State in Morristown, Tennessee, Franklin’s Noah Magee to Centre College, state title-winning Cane Ridge’s Ryan Oliver to Vincennes, Lipscomb Academy’s Willie Walton to Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Harpeth’s Aiden Williams who will be staying in town at Trevecca.
Closing out this edition of the recruiting roundup is a pair of Williamson County baseball signees: Fairview’s Hunter Davis will be playing at Roane State, while Grace Christian's Parker Wyatt is going to Chattanooga State.
