Three of Williamson County's undecided high-profile recruits now have homes.
Summit wide receiver Brady Pierce and Ravenwood athletes Lee Molette and Isaac Rollins have announced their college destinations of Kentucky, Connecticut and Harvard, respectively.
Pierce will be a preferred walk-on at Kentucky next fall, where he will join his Summit pals Destin and Keaten Wade, who are also Wildcats recruits.
He was a two-way threat with Summit, also excelling as a defensive back for the Spartans.
Molette signed with Connecticut on National Signing Day, picking the Huskies over Butler, Ball State and Central Michigan, among other schools (per 247 Sports).
The three-star athlete played wide receiver and cornerback for Ravenwood. At UConn, he'll be joining the defensive backfield.
Ravenwood athlete Rollins picked Harvard over Duke and Coastal Carolina, among other schools (per 247).
Rollins, a three-star recruit, will play cornerback at the Ivy League school.
Both Molette and Rollins have played integral roles for the Raptors during their tenure at RHS.
