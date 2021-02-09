Summit High School's dangerous twins Destin and Keaten Wade are shaping up their final lists for potential programs to join.
The duo each shared on Twitter Tuesday their top-nine teams from the crowd of colleges that have offered them.
For Destin, a three-star quarterback fresh off a state win, he has zeroed in on Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arizona State and Louisville.
As for Keaten, a four-star outside linebacker who spent most of 2020 on the sideline, he has chosen LSU, Michigan, USC, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona St. and Louisville.
The schools that overlap between the two are Kentucky, who was on both players very early in the recruiting process, Ole Miss, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona St. and Louisville.
Both players will have one more year on the gridiron to impress teams, as both players noted their recruitment is still open for more teams to consider them.
Ravenwood's Pollard continues to see offers come in
Another week, another round of offers for Ravenwood junior Myles Pollard.
This recent run comes from Virginia, Georgia Tech and Arkansas State.
Ravenwood's Clifford gets first D-1 offer
Ravenwood offensive lineman Noah Clifford looks to be the next Raptor offensive lineman to play at the next level.
Clifford shared this week that he got his first D-1 offer from Boston College, hinting more will come in due time.
Eastern Kentucky wasn't too far behind to offer Clifford as well.
Lipscomb Academy RB adds Marshall, Penn offers
Lipscomb Academy's breakout running back Alex Broome got an offer this week from Marshall and the University of Pennsylvania.
The junior has interest from schools like Michigan State, Boston College, Virginia and TSU, per 24/7.
He was a Mr. Football finalist for D-II AA this past fall.
