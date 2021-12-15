U02A2048.JPG

Three-star CPA linebacker Langston Patterson signed his LOI with Vanderbilt on Wednesday

 Michael Gallagher/Nashville Post

Several Middle Tennessee high school football stars took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing day on Wednesday as 12 of the state’s top-ranked recruits signed their national letters of intent. 

Below is a full list of which Midstate players signed where, and also includes players who are committed but not yet signed and players who have yet to announce their college choices:

Signed:

No. 5 – Keaten Wade, LB, Summit — Kentucky

No. 7 – Taylor Groves, S, East Robertson — Ole Miss

No. 11 – Isaiah Horton, WR, Oakland — Miami, Fla.

No. 12 – Destin Wade, QB, Summit — Kentucky

No. 14 – Jacob Hood, OT, Hillsboro — Georgia

No. 16 – Langston Patterson, LB, CPA — Vanderbilt

No. 19 – Myles Pollard, CB, Ravenwood — Michigan

No. 21 – Elijah Herring, LB, Riverdale — Tennessee

No. 26 – Grayson Morgan, OT, MBA — Vanderbilt

No. 34 – Eric Gaston, DL, Cane Ridge — Memphis

No. 36 – Alex Broome, RB, Lipscomb Academy — Boston College

No. 37 – Jackson Long, TE, Beech — South Florida

Jeremiah Bailey, LB, Smyrna — Eastern Kentucky

Torin Baker, DB, Hendersonville — Tennessee Tech

Dylan King, DB, Oakland — TSU

Roland McGhee Jr., ATH, Ensworth — Toledo

Ethan McLaurin, DE, Oakland — Tennessee Tech

Carter Miller, OL, Ravenwood — James Madison

Alex Mitchell, LB, Riverdale — UT Chattanooga

Antonio Patterson, RB, Oakland — FIU

Ian Poe, OL, Tullahoma — Austin Peay

James Reed III, CB, Father Ryan — Arkansas State

Owen Sacks, OL, Page — Butler

Colin Stewart, DL, CPA — Air Force

Aleric Watson, OL, MTCS — Arkansas State

Reid Williford, LB, CPA — UNC Charlotte

Committed but not yet signed:

No. 3 – Barion Brown, WR, Pearl-Cohn — Kentucky

No. 4 – Jordan James, RB, Oakland — Georgia

No. 6 - Fisher Anderson, OT, Franklin — Stanford

No. 8 – Sam Roush, TE, Lipscomb Academy — Stanford

No. 32 – Luther Richesson, QB, Lipscomb Academy — Cincinnati

No. 40 – Brandon Connard, RB, Pearl-Cohn — MTSU

No. 51 – Charles Ingram, ATH, Ensworth — Furman

No. 52 – Reid Williford, LB, CPA — Charlotte

No. 53 – Isaac Rollins, ATH, Ravenwood — Duke

Not yet committed:

No. 35 – Mikeece Jones, ATH, Hillsboro

No. 49 – Derek Taylor, ATH, Greenbrier

No. 50 – Jake McNamara, QB, Page

No. 54 – Andrew Paige, WR, Beech

No. 55 – Phillip Gray, OL, Ensworth

Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_