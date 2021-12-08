236A5136.jpg

Destin Wade (1) and Keaten Wade (7)

 JMS Sports Photography

The Region 7-6A honors have surfaced, and once again, the Wade twins come up big. 

Summit quarterback Destin Wade was named the region's MVP, while his brother Keaten Wade was the defensive MVP. 

Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson was named the offensive MVP, while Summit's Brian Coleman was named coach of the year. 

Franklin's Fisher Anderson and Ravenwood's Carter Miller were co-offensive linemen of the year, and Centennial's Jeremiah Scruggs was named defensive lineman of the year. 

Independence's Jack Rummel is the special teams player of the year, and Indy's Sam Henke is kicker of the year. 

Brentwood tight end Aaron Walton was the athlete of the year. 

Below is the full list of awards, courtesy of WCS Athletics: 

Coach Of The Year – Brian Coleman - Summit

Region MVP – Destin Wade - Summit

Offensive MVP – Chris Parson - Ravenwood

Defensive MVP – Keaton Wade - Summit

Co-Offensive Lineman Of The Year – Carter Miller- Ravenwood, Fisher Anderson- Franklin

Defensive Lineman Of The Year – Jeremiah Scruggs - Centennial

Special Teams Player Of The Year – Jack Rummell - Independence

Kicker Of The Year – Sam Henke - Independence

Athlete Of The Year – Aaron Walton - Brentwood

1st Team

Brentwood – Jake Brock, Sam Beasley, Scott Collins, Henry Hanley, Carter Patton, Davis White

Centennial – Caleb Workman, Josh Forsee, Cannon Plowman, Keegan Scruggs

Franklin – Bryce Sparks, Ian Arney, Ashton Orton

Independence – Joseph Cummings, Austin Watson, River Katina, Ty Lockwood, Tre Hartwell

Ravenwood – Parker Corley,Andrew Dudas, Lee Molette, Carter Pace, Myles Pollard, Tanner Schuck, Justin Smitherman

Summit – Brady Pierce, Cooper Koch, Ty Garber, Matthew Mullen, Jack Bauer, Tanner Shake, Maddox Reed, Jacob Turner