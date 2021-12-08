The Region 7-6A honors have surfaced, and once again, the Wade twins come up big.
Summit quarterback Destin Wade was named the region's MVP, while his brother Keaten Wade was the defensive MVP.
Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson was named the offensive MVP, while Summit's Brian Coleman was named coach of the year.
Franklin's Fisher Anderson and Ravenwood's Carter Miller were co-offensive linemen of the year, and Centennial's Jeremiah Scruggs was named defensive lineman of the year.
Independence's Jack Rummel is the special teams player of the year, and Indy's Sam Henke is kicker of the year.
Brentwood tight end Aaron Walton was the athlete of the year.
Below is the full list of awards, courtesy of WCS Athletics:
Coach Of The Year – Brian Coleman - Summit
Region MVP – Destin Wade - Summit
Offensive MVP – Chris Parson - Ravenwood
Defensive MVP – Keaton Wade - Summit
Co-Offensive Lineman Of The Year – Carter Miller- Ravenwood, Fisher Anderson- Franklin
Defensive Lineman Of The Year – Jeremiah Scruggs - Centennial
Special Teams Player Of The Year – Jack Rummell - Independence
Kicker Of The Year – Sam Henke - Independence
Athlete Of The Year – Aaron Walton - Brentwood
1st Team
Brentwood – Jake Brock, Sam Beasley, Scott Collins, Henry Hanley, Carter Patton, Davis White
Centennial – Caleb Workman, Josh Forsee, Cannon Plowman, Keegan Scruggs
Franklin – Bryce Sparks, Ian Arney, Ashton Orton
Independence – Joseph Cummings, Austin Watson, River Katina, Ty Lockwood, Tre Hartwell
Ravenwood – Parker Corley,Andrew Dudas, Lee Molette, Carter Pace, Myles Pollard, Tanner Schuck, Justin Smitherman
Summit – Brady Pierce, Cooper Koch, Ty Garber, Matthew Mullen, Jack Bauer, Tanner Shake, Maddox Reed, Jacob Turner
