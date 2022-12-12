The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well.
So why not go back to the well again?
According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“Multiple sources in both Witten's native Tennessee and in Texas told FootballScoop this week that Lipscomb officials already had flown to Dallas within the past week to meet with Witten about replacing Dilfer,” Brice said.
Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end and two-time first team All-Pro selection with the Cowboys, has been the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, since 2021.
The Warriors went 2-8 in his first year at the helm but improved to 10-2 and reached the second round of the TAPPS state playoffs in his second year. He was named the TAPPS District 1-5A Coach of the Year on Thursday.
Dilfer had a 43-10 record with two Division II-AA state championships. The Mustangs finished this season 13-0 and are the No. 14-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Per Brice, Lipscomb Academy officials are expected to fly Witten to Nashville this week.
An Elizabethton native, Witten had a standout career at Tennessee, including a first team All-SEC selection in 2002. He left UT with the third-most receptions (68) and fourth-most receiving yards (797) by a tight end.
