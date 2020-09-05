The third week of Williamson County football is in the books, and some of the week's away games have decisions favoring county schools.
Brentwood Academy 30, McCallie 27
BA quarterback Tayler Montiel might be bound for baseball after graduation, but the Mississippi State commit is showing why he's as much a dual-sport athlete as any in the county.
Montiel threw for 363 yards and a touchdown in BA's avenging win over McCallie, the team that, last year, snapped its long winning streak.
Montiel hit Amir Anoor (113 yards total) for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and kicker Teagan Landerin hit three-straight field goals, all from the 40s (49, 41, 40), to get tied with McCallie at half.
Kaleb Lyons rushed for a touchdown in the second half, and with 1:48 to go in the game, Jalen Jones stamped in BA's victory.
The 3-0 team returns home next week to face off against Clearwater Academy International out of Florida.
CPA 42, Bartlett 16
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions won their second game of 2020 on the road against Bartlett at Milan HS Thursday night.
The team is scheduled to play Ensworth at home next week.
Goodpasture 32, BGA 28
Four rushing touchdowns, including two from Brett Brown, couldn't quite get BGA past region rival Goodpasture on the road Friday night.
Running back Sean Williams had 97 yards and one of those scores for BGA, who led with 8:31 to go in the game until Jaron Elkins scored the game-winning rush for Goodpasture.
Miller Barnett also scored for BGA. Brown and Barnett are sharing the starting QB job for now for the Wildcats.
1-1 BGA will play at Nashville Christian next week in a D-II contest.
Shelbyville Central 29, Page 13
Fairview 44, Chetham Co. 6
