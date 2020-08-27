Despite the weather cancelling most of Thursday night's Williamson County prep football games, a handful of outfits were able to get theirs in.
Below are updates from those four contests.
Grace Christian Academy 26, Clarksville Academy 21
The Grace Christian Academy Lions have officially won more games in the last week than they had in the last two years.
The team got a come-from-behind victory on the road at Clarksville Academy Thursday night, one of two teams in the area to emerge from the day with a win.
Maddux Lambert ran back the opening kickoff for GCA, but the Lions got in a 21-7 hole at halftime.
But, thanks to the extraordinary legs of Blake Barton, the Lions played the ground game and scored three touchdowns (one of which saw a failed two-point conversion) and seized the final 26-21 lead.
Barton secured the final first down to run the clock out. The running back already has six rushing touchdowns and one in the air on the young season.
The running back had 158 yards on 30 touches during the game to go with his three scores.
GCA is 2-0 for the first time in school history and will return home next week to face an undefeated King's Academy.
Nolensville 24 Watertown 21 (updates)
The Knights shook off last week's tough loss to Brentwood and won their first game of 2020 at Watertown Thursday.
An early field goal and a long 60-yard connection from quarterback Ryder Galardi to wideout Ben Coggin got the team an early 10-7 lead on the hosts after one. John Ribeiro scored a pick six in the middle of the second quarter to make it 17-7 at half.
A lightning delay pushed the start of the second half back a bit, but the only score to come in the delayed stanza would be a Watertown touchdown, making it 17-14 with a quarter to go.
Galardi got a QB keeper, aided by the stout rushing of Samson Johnson, in the fourth to get it to 24-14, but Watertown scored late in the fourth to make it close. Nolensville blocked the extra point, however, and held on to get to 1-1 on the season.
They'll return home next week to play Spring Hill.
Riverdale 30 Franklin 25
Franklin QB Connor Beavon threw for four touchdowns in the Admirals' road loss to Riverdale, including an 83-yard bomb to Carson Repass.
Despite holding a firm lead going into the fourth quarter, the host Riverdale completed a second-half comeback and secured the victory.
The Admirals play Ravenwood at home next week.
PJPII 28, Lipscomb Academy 21
A fourth quarter rushing touchdown from Jaden Lyles got the Mustangs close, but they couldn't quite shake off the deficit in a 28-21 road loss to Pope John Paul II.
QB Luther Richesson threw two touchdowns in the victory, one to Coleman Baker and one to Justin Hughes.
