As we end Week 5 in Williamson County football, let's take a look at how some of this week's games went.
Nolensville 48, Lawrence Co. 19
The Nolensville Knights came out of their bye week strong, moving to 3-1 on the season in a lopsided victory over region foe Lawrence Co.
Running back Samson Johnson rushed for four touchdowns and had more than 200 yards on the ground in the victory.
Nolensville will travel to Columbia Central next week to keep its season going.
GCA 25, Mt. Juliet Christian 23
After two tough weeks, Grace Christian Academy is back in the win column.
The team got a victory on the road at Mt. Juliet Christian Friday night, with do-it-all running back Blake Barton once again turning in a strong performance for the Lions.
He had 144 yards on the ground and a score, and four catches for 26 yards and a score in the air. Callon Jones led the team in receiving yards with 68 and a touchdown from Jackson Hiett.
QB Ashton Kelly had 159 yards and the score thrown to Barton in the game.
Kicker Cruz Hartman hit the field goal that gave GCA its final lead.
GCA, now 3-2, will face region foe Webb School at home next week.
Centennial 22, Dickson Co. 14
The Cougars have now won two straight, with the team's latest victory coming at home to Dickson Co.
The team will next face Shelbyville Central on the road for its next big contest, and a big test at that. The Golden Eagles are perennial contenders in 5A.
Davidson Academy 40, FRA 28
Despite a late push at the end, the Franklin Road Academy Panthers took their first loss of 2020 at Davidson Academy Friday.
FRA's Jeffery Vercher (80 yards) rushed one in and and Tyler Speed got a pass from QB David DeRocher (11/28, 208 yards, 2 TD) in the fourth stanza to get within six (34-38).
But, the home team got another score late to take the final victory.
FRA will turn around and head into its first region game at Lipscomb Academy next week.
