Follow along with select updates from the fourth week of Williamson County football.
Pulaski Academy 37, Ravenwood 29
In a rematch of last year's explosive contest between Ravenwood and tricky Arkansas outfit Pulaski Academy, the home team once again stood victorious.
It'd be the visiting Raptors to fall, despite putting up 22 points in the second half.
Ravenwood got an early lead on a Justin Smitherman rushing touchdown but was held scoreless for the duration of the half as the Bruins built up a 16-7 lead.
Pulaski got up 22-7 before Clemson commit Jake Briningstool scooped up a kickoff and returned it for a touchdown to get Ravenwood within striking range, 22-14.
The Raptors would tie it toward the end of the third on a Trevor Andrews 18-yard touchdown to Ross Johnson. But Pulaski answered.
In the fourth, Andrews found Briningstool again for a 25-yard touchdown to even the score at 29, but it'd be Pulaski who would score last and take the contest, giving Ravenwood its first loss of 2019.
Andrews finished with 176 yards and two touchdowns, while Briningstool had 76 yards and the touchdown. Ben Severance had 10 tackles.
Ravenwood heads back home for a two-game stand against archrival Brentwood and prestigious IMG Academy.
FRA 20, White House 14
To ring in its delayed season, the Franklin Road Academy Wildcats won in style.
The team scored a walkoff touchdown in three overtimes to defeat White House.
Jackson Cummiskey had two touchdowns in the win, including the game winner from QB David DeRocher. Connor Moore also caught a TD.
FRA will next play at Davidson Academy next week.
Centennial 24, Siegel 7
The Cougars officially have their first win of 2020.
The team's home victory over Siegel will be its first victory of the season, a confidence boost before it plays a region game against Dickson Co. this Friday at home.
Cornersville 32, GCA 22
The Lions saw running back Blake Barton score another three touchdowns, but the Law of Barton (three touchdowns, a win) didn't hold Friday night at home against Cornersville.
GCA got down early and only had eight points going into the fourth quarter before Barton attempted a comeback.
It was just not quite enough this time, with GCA falling to 2-2 on the season. Barton had 78 yards to go along with his three TDs.
The team will play at Mt. Juliet Christian next Friday.
Nashville Christian 28, BGA 14
RB Sean Williams rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown and QB Brett Brown threw for 133 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats fell to Nashville Christian on the road this week.
The team scored both touchdowns in the first half before being held scoreless in the second.
BGA (1-2) plays undefeated CPA at home next week in a key region contest.
PJPII 31, Father Ryan 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.