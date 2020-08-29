Saturday took Friday night's job this week for finishing the second week of 2020 Williamson County prep football after storms put pause on the Thursday night weather reschedulings.
Try saying that five times fast.
Below are scores from two contests that were held during the day.
Summit 28, Spring Hill 7
In the annual 'Battle of Spring Hill,' the Spartans saw quarterback Destin Wade throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns as Summit took this year's edition 28-7 at home over Spring Hill.
Sam Kerouac popped it in from short early in the game to get Summit up 8, paired with a two-point run from Zac Switzer.
Wade found Brandon King (47-yard TD) and Brady Pierce (13-yard TD) in the first half to put the Spartans up 21-0 well into the second quarter.
Raiders QB Luka Boylan found Remone Kelley for a 53-yard TD before half, but soon after, Summit saw Jakalean Cotton score a short touchdown right at the game's halfway point.
The second half went scoreless for both outfits, putting Summit in the winner's circle and keeping them perfect on the season.
Next week, the 2-0 Spartans will travel to Columbia for an away contest, and the 0-2 Raiders will head to Nolensville.
Smyrna 34, Centennial 17
After delaying its contest by more than a day after a storm stopped action Thursday night midway through the first quarter, Centennial fell in a valiant effort at Smyrna.
The Cougars got down 28-7 at half to the Bulldogs, but Centennial outscored the home team 10-6 in the third and fourth stanzas.
It wasn't enough for a full comeback, though, and now the Cougars (0-2) will look to rebound at home against Independence next Friday to begin region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.