After nine seasons with Independence and a state title, football coach Scott Blade is resigning from his post.
The school shared Wednesday that Blade is leaving the program after this past season.
The coach went 9-4 (5-1) in his first season with Independence and posted a 74-37 overall record and a 37-14 region record with the school.
"I love Coach Blade and Shari [Blade] and I’m so grateful for everything they’ve done for the Indy community- it extends well beyond football," IHS principal Niki Patton shared in a release.
"Coach Blade deserves many accolades as a football coach, but he is an even better person and I value our friendship. Independence is a special place and Coach Blade has certainly been an integral part of Indy Nation.
"He has established and propelled our football program to an elite level, and our goal for his replacement is to continue to build upon the championship culture that Coach Blade has cultivated. We are sad to see Coach Blade go, but we are still excited about our returning players and our program’s future."
The Eagles went 4-7 (2-3) this fall in what would be Blade's last season as head coach. The team lost to Collierville on the road in the first round of the 6A playoffs.
Blade's best team with Indy was in 2015, when the Eagles went undefeated and won the 5A state title. Future NFL player Rashaan Gaulden and former Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch were on that team. They followed that up with a second-place finish in 2016 in 5A before moving up to 6A competition.
Known for his famous route tree offense, Blade has overseen recent college football players like wideout T.J. Sheffield (Purdue), defensive back Chayce Bishop (Ball State), defensive end Chace Robertson (Princeton) and wideout Jaxson Campbell (Navy).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.