The Brentwood Academy Eagles football team (11-1, 5-0) ended their season Friday night at home losing to defending champion McCallie (9-3, 3-2) in the Division II AAA state semifinal playoffs, 28-18.
“Our team just made several mistakes tonight and it came back to bite us,” said BA coach Cody White. “I am still proud of the way they fought and played.”
In the first quarter, McCallie got on the board first with a long drive of 15 plays, ending with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back and Missouri commit BJ Harris to give the Blue Tornado an early 7-0 lead.
Brentwood Academy capitalized on their first possession with a 28-yard field goal by senior kicker Teagen Lenderick to cut into the McCallie lead 7-3.
McCallie took advantage of a BA turnover with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter, executing a 36-yard scoop and score by junior Aaron Crowder to extend the Blue Tornado lead 14-3.
Brentwood Academy answered back with a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tayler Montiel (167 yards, 1td) to junior tight end DJ Senter to close the gap at halftime to 14-10.
McCallie continued to surge on offense in the third quarter, capping off their drive with a two yard rushing touchdown by Harris (106 yards, 2 tds) to stretch their lead to 21-10.
BA’s offense tried to gain momentum, however miscues with snaps stalled progress.
The Blue Tornado continued to roll in the fourth quarter, finishing a scoring drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback William Riddle (74 yards, 1td) to senior wide receiver Eric Rivers to lengthen the McCallie lead 28-10.
With 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles showed some fight in a drive ending with quarterback Montiel rushing for a 3-yard touchdown and completing a two-point conversion catch to senior tight end Tom Husband to cut the deficit 28-18.
“Montiel is one of the reasons we have made it to this point and why we were in this game,” said Coach White. “He is a solid competitor and does a lot of things well.”
The Eagles kept themselves in the game throughout the contest, but McCallie stood tall on defense and closed the door, winning 28-18.
Brentwood Academy’s senior class led a program that went undefeated through the regular season of play this year.
“Our seniors carried us through the COVID year and left this program better than they found it,” said Coach White. “We hope future classes will be able to do the same.”
