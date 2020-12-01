Following the win at Evangelical Christian in Memphis, Lipscomb Academy (13-2) qualified for the Division II Class AA state final game.
It will be against none other than their rival, Christ Presbyterian Academy (10-1).
“We love the challenge,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer, in his second year with the team. “The first day I was here I said we’re gonna do a lot of hard things. We’re gonna start looking forward to hard things. We’re gonna love the hard things.”
Lipscomb will be hoping that they can find a way to beat the Lions twice in one season after winning the matchup earlier in the season 20-14. CPA has not lost a game since then.
Lipscomb hasn’t lost a game since week two of the season against Pope John Paul II 28-21.
In the first matchup, it was CPA's Langston Patterson versus LA's Alex Broome. Both running backs were able find success running the football.
Patterson rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns, while Broome rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries. Broome also had a kickoff return touchdown as well.
Lipscomb was able to win the turnover battle in the first matchup as well.
CPA had an interception late that sealed that game, and lost two fumbles that night.
Last year, it was Lipscomb that struggled in the state semifinal game. Richesson had two interceptions. CPA also did a good job of limiting the aerial attack that Kyle McNamara posed, limiting him to 27 yards receiving off of two catches.
Lipscomb scored its only touchdown of the night in the second quarter and lost the game 24-7.
Since Lipscomb Academy joined D-II competition in 2017, the Mustangs have gone 1-3 against the Lions in the regular season. In the playoffs, the Mustangs have tied the series since joining Division II-AA.
Another thing that will be on the line in this rivalry will be the hardware. Both teams have their fair share of state titles in football. Lipscomb Academy has three in 1994, 2002 and 2007. CPA has four from 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2018. CPA will be looking to make it three titles in less than 10 years.
Regardless of the pandemic, the Mustangs and Lions will meet in the playoffs for a state title in Cookeville for the Blue Cross Bowl this Thursday at 11 a.m.
“We just got the hardest thing you can have for the state championship,” said Dilfer, “which is playing CPA. We’re really excited about difficult the preparation will be and the game itself. I expect us to play our best football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.