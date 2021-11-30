Last weekend was a wild one for the McNamara family.
It could get even crazier this weekend.
First, Jake McNamara rallied Page from a 17-point deficit in a semifinal win over Henry County on Friday night.
Then his oldest brother, Cade, the starting quarterback at Michigan, helped the Wolverines end an eight-game losing streak to their archrival, Ohio State, on Saturday.
This Friday, Jake will lead Page (13-1) to its first state title game appearance against Powell (12-2) in the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.
“It’s been awesome for the family,” Jake said. “Friday night was – could be --- one of the craziest high school football games in Tennessee ever. Family was super happy. It was just a great weekend for everyone.”
Also on Friday, Jake’s other brother, Kyle, a freshman receiver at Western Kentucky, will be at Texas-San Antonio for the Conference USA Championship.
This Saturday, Cade and the Wolverines will face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis.
Jake was in Ann Arbor for the win over Ohio State and he’ll be at Lucas Oil Stadium for Cade’s next game.
“Right after our game, I’ll probably fly up early Saturday morning to Indianapolis,” Jake said. “All three of us are playing for rings.”
Things looked grim for Page when it fell behind 38-21 early in the fourth quarter against Henry County in the Class 5A semifinals.
But Page chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 52-49.
“We had to put up points for our defense,” Jake said. “(Henry County) was running the ball pretty well all night. I said all we need is one stop and we were going to win the game.”
Page got that stop when linebacker Colin Hurd took the ball from running back Cole Townsend at the Page 48-yard line with the visitors trying to run out the clock with a three-point lead with 2:35 left.
“We hadn’t stopped them all day on defense, so we needed to get the ball back,” Hurd said. “I just ripped (the ball) out and it landed right in my lap. He had it in the wrong hand. I kind of noticed that.”
Hurd helped steady Page early in the season as the backup quarterback when McNamara went down with injury.
Page drove downfield quickly and McNamara hit Max Collins on a 14-yard fade route in the right corner of the end zone for the winning touchdown with seven seconds left in a 56-52 victory.
“We just took a shot and it worked out,” said Collins (6-foot-2, 180). “It was exactly where I wanted it, kind of on the outside, so credit to Jake for making that pass. That was a perfect throw.”
Page outscored Henry County 35-21 during a wild fourth quarter.
McNamara completed 26 of 48 passes for 442 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Colorado State commit also rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries.
“It’s his work ethic, the time he puts into film and knowing where everybody’s at, knowing the offense,” Page coach Charles Rathbone said. “He’s extremely smart. We’ve had a lot of guys with good arms, but no guys who could remember where everybody is supposed to be on the field.”
McNamara can also keep plays alive with his legs.
Boyce Smith caught three TD passes and Michael Mayer and Collins hauled in two apiece.
Townsend countered with 351 rushing yards and four TDs on 28 carries.
Henry County rambled or 617 yards of total offense and Page posted 566 in a battle of Patriots in Rudderville.
Page recovered an onside kick with five minutes left to help change the momentum.
McNamara has passed for 3,290 yards and 39 TDs with seven interceptions during his senior year despite missing one game early in the season with a shoulder injury.
He’s completed 61% of his passes and rushed for four TDs.
“The truth is you’re not going to shut him down,” Powell coach Matt Lowe said. “You’re not going to stop him. Eventually, he’s going to make a bad throw and you’ve got to have somebody there to make a play when he does.”
Lowe said film has taught him that McNamara knows how to read defenses.
“He knows where open holes are,” Lowe said. “He knows that if you leave a spot open, he’s going to put somebody there and put it on the money.”
Powell also has a talented quarterback in Jordyn Potts, whose playing style is like McNamara’s.
“They both can move around, they both can throw the ball on the run, they both can drive downfield, they’re both great leaders,” Rathbone said. “I just hope we keep an idea of which team is which by seeing these two quarterbacks play. They’re so much alike.”
Powell’s defense held Knoxville West to 81 yards in offense in last week’s 35-7 semifinal win.
Panthers defensive tackle Walter Nolen (6-4, 325), a Texas A&M commit, will try to disrupt Page’s passing attack.
He is the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2022.
The Panthers use him occasionally in goal-line situations as a big-boy back. He has five TDs in seven carries.
Page has won five straight since its only loss of the season to Independence.
The Patriots have come a long way since going 5-6 after a first-round playoff loss to Hillsboro last season.
“Since that game we’ve really built a chip on our shoulder in the offseason that we wanted a change,” McNamara said. “Ever since December, this team has put in the work to change our program. Coming into the beginning of the season, they had us 7-3 and losing our region so it’s created a chip on this team’s shoulder that we want to prove people wrong.”
