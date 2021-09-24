The Summit Spartans (6-0) and Beech Buccaneers (3-2) played one another in a non-region matchup with a lot on the line for both teams.
In the end, Summit’s use of Destin and Keaten Wade was the difference when it was all said and done as the Spartans won 39-7 to remain undefeated in its first year in the new region.
“It took us awhile to get going,” said Summit coach Brian Coleman. “Defense played really well and kept us in the game. Offense struggled a bit, but once we get going the momentum got us. We put Keaten in at running back, gave us a shot in the arm there and used him a little as a decoy. Once we get going, I felt pretty good about it.”
Summit got off to a slow start in the first quarter, only scoring once with a turnover as well.
The only score in the first quarter came from Destin Wade on a 27-yard pass to Brady Pierce.
Summit’s defense got some momentum after stopping the Buccaneers on the next drive, but then Summit fumbled once they got the ball.
Bronco Hanks ran it in for Beech to tie up the game on a three-yard run on fourth down.
The second quarter started with Summit having the ball, hoping to erase the slow start its offense had in the first quarter.
However, the Spartans were intercepted on the first play of the second quarter by Beech’s Denton Cavender.
With the momentum once again with Beech, the Buccaneers started a drive that took almost the rest of the second quarter before getting stopped by the Spartan defense on downs.
It didn’t take long for the Spartans to capitalize after a big stop on defense.
Destin Wade found Brady Pierce again after he scored the first touchdown of the night, this time it was a 52-yard bomb to break the tie.
Summit’s defense used the momentum from the offense and created an interception the very next drive that allowed Summit to score one more time before half on a Destin to Keaten Wade 28-yard touchdown pass to end the first half up 19-7.
“It was important,” said Coleman. “Protecting the football, and right before halftime that was a big play by Keaten. That got us a lot of momentum going into the second half.”
The second half was all Summit the rest of the way.
The Spartans defense held Beech and didn’t let them score the rest of the game, allowing 185 yards of offense for the Buccaneers.
The Spartan offense scored three more touchdowns before the final whistle. It was much of the same cast scoring.
Destin and Keaten Wade each scored once in the third. Destin’s touchdown was a 62-yard score breaking tackles left and right.
Keaten’s touchdown was from four yards out.
The final touchdown came in the fourth quarter, and was once again Destin Wade to Brady Pierce. This one went for 29 yards to cap off a high scoring performance from the Spartans.
The scoring was either one of the Wade’s or Brady Pierce tonight as all three upperclassman stepped up.
Destin Wade finished the night with 155 yards passing and 116 yards rushing with five total touchdowns.
Wade’s favorite target of the night Brady Pierce finished the 108 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Keaten Wade had a great night on both sides of the ball with eight yards rushing, 28 yards receiving with two total touchdowns, and a tackle for loss.
Beech still is in a good position in terms of their region, with this loss only putting them at third place with a 1-1 record inside the region.
Summit’s defense will need to do more of the same as they have 5-1 Ravenwood coming into town next week in a game that will have huge implications on the region standings, even in determining a winner.
“Huge game,” said Coleman. “Great football team. Very well coached. Can you say enough about them? It’ll be big a game in the region for sure. We’ve gotta clean a lot up with penalties, we’ve gotta protect the football. Defense did great, they’ve gotta keep it consistent.”
