Down-the-way rivals Summit (8-0) and Independence (3-5) added a new chapter the "Border Battle" series at Summit High School.
This time, Summit and Independence are inside the same region for the first time in football competition.
When it was all said and done, Summit had 464 total yards of offense in a 48-28 victory over its rival Independence. Summit has now won three straight in the rivalry. This is Summit’s 20th-straight win.
“It’s great to have such good senior leadership,” said Coleman. “They’re really not ever down, they’re always up. They always seem even keeled. That’s what we preach. You can’t have a down game in 6A with the competition we’re playing. It’s just been great senior leadership. They just come out and play hard.”
Summit drew first blood, scoring on its first offensive possession. Quarterback and Kentucky commit Destin Wade found the end zone from three yards out with 4:33 left in quarter one.
Indy quickly equalized, converting multiple fourth downs before reaching the end zone. QB Joseph Cummings found his reliable target River Katina just before the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was where Summit really showed what the offense can do.
It started when Indy drove down the field and looked like they would take the lead on a field goal. However, the kick fell short and Summit took over.
Summit scored 20-straight points going into halftime, while also creating a turnover from a John Dippold interception.
Destin Wade threw for a passing touchdown to Tanner Shake and ran for two more rushing touchdowns as the first half expired to increase the lead to 27-7.
“We kinda figured out what they were doing defensively,” said Coleman. “Once we get a beat on that, we kinda do what we need to do on offense. Then, we finally got in little groove offensively. We put Keaten in there and that loosened things up a little bit. It’s wasn’t like a slow start or anything, we just had to get a feeling for it.”
The second half of the game was much of the same.
On Independence’s first drive, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs which gave Summit prime field position near the 50-yard line.
This allowed Summit to quickly march down the field before Dominick Hollis ran it in for the score.
Independence scored a single touchdown in the third quarter as Katina caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cummings.
Summit quickly answered and recaptured the momentum on the next drive. Destin Wade found Brandon King in the back on the end zone, making 41-14 at the end of the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter the Eagles fumbled the ball, setting up the final touchdown for the Spartans which was an 11-yard run from Destin Wade.
The Eagles last two scores would come from Tre Hartwell and Jack Rummell.
“We’ve gotta finish a little better,” said Coleman. “We gave up some points there at the end with some of our backups in there. We just didn’t want anybody to get hurt, so we subbed a little bit, but defensively we played great. That’s a high octane offense.”
Independence will take on the undefeated Page Patriots in an away game after the bye week.
Summit keeps the undefeated streak alive as the Spartans move on to the bye week before facing Shelbyville for its next opponent.
“I just think we need to heal up more than anything,” said Coleman. “It’s been pretty grueling for sure. We’ll just heal our bodies next week, and then get ready for a really good Shelbyville team, and then a good Franklin team, and get ready for the playoffs.”
