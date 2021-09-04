The Summit Spartans football team (3-0, 1-0) secured their first 6A region win 27-14 over the Brentwood Bruins (0-3, 0-1) at Brentwood Friday night.
“It is important to get the first one out of the way,” said Summit head coach Brian Coleman. “Welcome to 6A. Your first region game is Brentwood, so that is pretty tough. They are a good football team. In the end, the defense got a turnover to put the game away.”
“This means a lot for our team going in,” said Summit senior quarterback Destin Wade. “It is our first 6A win in the program, so we hope to build on that every week.”
“They were the only team that beat us in middle school,” said Summit senior defensive back Brady Pierce. “We had been waiting to come out and beat them tonight.”
“We can take a lot from this game, learn from it and get better,” said Brentwood senior wide receiver Jake Brock. “We got to wrap up better in space. Obviously they have great players in Destin, Keaten [Wade] and Brady Pierce. I thought our offense moved the ball well tonight and showed a lot of improvement. On defense, I thought we did our jobs in the first half, but then they got hot in the fourth quarter.”
In the first quarter, Summit’s sustained rushing drive ended with running back and linebacker Keaten Wade scampering into the end zone from four yards out to get the Spartans on the board 7-0, with 5:32 remaining in the frame.
This would be the only score in the opening quarter.
The Bruins answered the Spartans in the second quarter with a mixture of rushing and passing attacks capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior Davis White to senior wide receiver Aaron Walton to tie the game at 7.
“Davis is a good leader for us, and he was making his reads,” said Brock. “We were trying to mix some stuff up with motions and calls.”
Later in the quarter, Summit’s Destin Wade found a hole and executed an electric run from 21 yards out, topping off a successful rushing drive to take the lead over the Bruins 14-7 and keep the advantage at halftime.
Kentucky commit Destin Wade continued to put up video game stats in the third quarter, muscling and stretching his way into the end zone from 33 yards out to extend the Summit lead 21-7.
With one minute remaining in the third quarter, Brock executed a wildcat rushing touchdown to cut into the Spartans lead 21-14.
In the fourth quarter, Destin Wade continued to put on a show, collecting his third rushing touchdown of the night from the goal line to lengthen the Summit lead to 27-14 (missed extra point).
“The offensive lineman and wide receivers were giving me key blocks down the field and helped get me open,” said Destin Wade.
“He (Destin) is just an athlete,” said Coach Coleman. “He and his brother are great competitors and fight.”
“He (Destin) is an amazing player,” said Pierce. “He can have a big night any night. Whoever is guarding him still can’t do it, even if the whole team is.”
“The offensive lineman just opened up huge holes for him and all the running backs,” said Keaten Wade.
Brentwood tried to cut the lead to six on their final possession of the game, but Pierce intercepted the ball on a wildcat jump throw, which helped the Spartans milk the clock and win 27-14. This interception was one of three interceptions by Pierce on the night.
“When we needed a big play down here on the goal line, he came up with it,” said Coach Coleman. “They tried to sneak a little pass there after not getting first and second down.”
“I am so proud of him for showing out like that,” said Destin Wade. “It is amazing how he performs every week. He overcomes adversity and does a lot for the team.”
“He is just being himself,” said Keaten Wade. “He is very good athlete making plays, and it showed tonight.”
Keaten Wade also made major contributions on defense forcing and recovering three fumbles of the six turnovers Brentwood had on offense.
“I was just giving my all,” said Keaten Wade. “I was able to be where I needed to be in crucial parts of the game.”
“He (Keaten) is a monster,” said Destin Wade. “He plays smart and tough.”
“Our chemistry is really strong,” said Pierce. “We have been playing together since we were six. He and other players on the defense are my brothers.”
Brentwood will take on Henry County on the road next Friday.
“We need to get better defense,” said Brock. “Our offense moved the ball well, but we could not capitalize in the red zone tonight. Henry County is a great team and has a tough atmosphere to play in.”
Summit will have their first home game of the season when they take on Blackman next week.
“Blackman runs a fast offense,” said Coach Coleman. “We have to condition ourselves and be ready for that. Our non-region schedule is pretty tough.”
