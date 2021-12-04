The Summit football team made it close, but it couldn't get past Oakland in the 6A state finals.
The Spartans fell 43-26 to the Patriots, the first loss Summit has recorded since September 2020.
This marks the end of an era for the school as Destin and Keaten Wade played their last downs for the team.
The twins, both committed to Kentucky are 6A Mr. Football finalists and helped the team win the 5A title last December.
Summit closes the year 14-1 in its first year of 6A competition.
Check back soon for a full recap of the game.
